The Day of National Costume will be celebrated at the Old Tatar Sloboda of Kazan

September 02, 2020

On September 5, the Day of National Costume will be celebrated at the Old Tatar settlement of Kazan. Guests of the Mosaic of Cultures festival will see an exhibition of handicrafts, cooking master classes, and a concert.

In the courtyard of the merchant Mullin’s mansion, located at 38 Kayum Nasyri St., an exhibition of handicrafts by masters who came to Kazan from all over Tatarstan and the Volga region will open. There will also be master classes on baking the Udmurt dish “baking” in a wood-burning oven.

A concert will take place on the main stage of the festival with the participation of artists representing the peoples of Tatarstan and ethno-folk performers from neighboring regions. Honored Artist of the Republic of Tatarstan Elmira Kalimullina and the Moscow folk group “Repa” will be headliners of the holiday.

The small stage will be set aside for a fashion show – there will be a defile by fashion designers in ethnic style, as well as coach sessions, discussions, fashion reviews, communication with fashion designers from Kazan, Cheboksary, Yoshkar-Ola and Izhevsk.

In addition, the Ethnomarket fair with master classes and a food court where you can taste national cuisine will be open for guests of the ethno-confessional festival.

The party will start at 14.00, according to the Old Town prefecture.

kzn.ru