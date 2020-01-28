The educational express-course on Tomsk Tatars starts in Tomsk

January 28, 2020

In Tomsk, a new educational express-course “Tomsk Tatars: history, culture, religion” has been developed. It is designed to improve the skills of practicing guides in the city of Tomsk – museum workers, tour operators, as well as individual entrepreneurs in the field of tourism and hospitality.

The author of the course (Center for Tatar Culture) will introduce students to the original culture of the Tatars – the indigenous people of the Tomsk Region and the historical place of their residence – Zaistok, Tatar settlement.

The start of the event is scheduled for February 4, 2020. It includes lectures with presentation of elements of Tatar folk art, excursion visits to the White and Red Cathedral mosques of Tomsk, meetings with imams.

At the end of the course, students will receive personalized certificates. The project is free.

Registration for the course at the Center of Tatar Culture, Tomsk: 51-64-99, 51-48-46

tatarlar.info