The ensemble “Nizhgarlar” – a participant in the festival “Together”

March 03, 2020

February 28 the Nizhny Novgorod State Circus after Margarita Nazarova hosted the international festival “We Are Together!”, held for the seventh time in the Kanavinsky district. This year the celebration was timed to coincide with the 75th anniversary of Victory in the Great Patriotic War.

At the festival “We are together!” traditionally, the creative groups of national diasporas living in the Kanavinsky district performed with concert numbers. From the NGO “Regional National-Cultural Autonomy of the Tatars of the Nizhny Novgorod Region” the improvised ensemble “Nizhgarlar” took part. The head of the ensemble, Dinara Khalilova, was able to combine the young children from Nizhny Novgorod and Dzerzhinsk into one team that performed the Tatar dance.

Veterans and participants of the Great Patriotic War, representatives of national diasporas, including more than 50 active Tatars from Nizhny Novgorod and Dzerzhinsk, were invited to the holiday.

nizgar.ru