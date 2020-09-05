The exhibition “In the footsteps of the Tatar heritage” will open in Kazan

The exhibition “In the footsteps of the Tatar heritage” will open in Kazan

September 04, 2020

On September 10, the Museum of Islamic Culture at the Kazan Kremlin Museum-Reserve will open an exhibition “In the footsteps of the Tatar heritage” dedicated to the work of the Tatar artist-painter, sculptor and blacksmith Marat Gubaidullin.

The exhibition will feature 35 works of the master, which are made on canvas and plaster.

The main theme of Marat Gubaidullin’s works was the history of the Tatar people. The paintings depict the ancient capitals of Bolgar, Saray, Kazan, architectural monuments of the Khan period. Also, works by the painter show historical characters – the Kazan ruler Nursultan and the princess Gauharshad.

Religion has become an important direction in the artist’s work. The works are made in oil on canvas based on the traditional Tatar shamail on glass. The author’s technique of working with plaster is used to create collages on which fresh flowers are printed. The collection is complemented by sketches created during travels in Crimea and Central Asia. They introduce the artist’s impressions of his trips to the centers of Turkic Muslim culture.

The exposition will run until the end of October.

tatarlar.info