The experience of publishing activities of the DUM RT was presented at the International Conference

On November 25, Ismail Nashirbanov, head of the Darul-Qutub electronic library department of the Khuzur Publishing House of the Religious Board of Muslims of the Republic of Tatarstan, took part in the II International Scientific and Educational Conference “Spiritual Heritage of Muslim Theologians in the Context of the 21st Century Problems”, which is taking place in Makhachkala. The conference was organized by the Dagestan Humanitarian Institute. Representatives of the religious and scientific intelligentsia took part in the event. As part of the conference, sectional sessions were held on the preservation and popularization of the theological heritage of the Muslim peoples of Russia.

At the conference, the experience of the SAM RT in the field of preservation and popularization of the Tatar theological heritage was presented, in particular, the fruitful work on the implementation of the project of the free electronic library Darul-Kutub.com, numbering more than 1,500 rare and old, as well as new religious books, was noted. In 2020, its fund was replenished with 165 new “old” books – pre-revolutionary editions in Old Tatar (iskya imlya) and Arabic, which were scanned by specialists and posted on the website for public use.

