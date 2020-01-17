The fifth festival of Tatar music “Miras” has opened in Kazan

January 16, 2020

In Kazan, the V festival of Tatar music named after N. Zhiganov “Miras”. It is conducted by the RT State Symphony Orchestra under the direction of the artistic director and chief conductor Alexander Sladkovsky.

The festival opened on the birthday of the Tatar composer, a prominent figure in the Tatar musical culture, the initiator of the creation of a symphony orchestra in Tatarstan, Nazib Zhiganov. The program of the concert “Tugan Kirem – Tatarstan” (“My Motherland is Tatarstan”), dedicated to the native land, includes works by classics of Tatar academic music Zhiganov, Alexander Klyucharyov, Shamil Sharifullin, Farid Yarullin and leading contemporary composers of Tatarstan: Rezeda Akhiyarova, Rashid Kalimullin Boris Trubin. Akhiyarova, Kalimullin and Trubin were present in the hall, and the overture performance – the anthem “My Kazan” was timed to coincide with the anniversary of Trubin, who will celebrate his 90th anniversary this year.

Behind the conductor’s console was Vasily Valitov, Honored Artist of the Republic of Tatarstan. The State Chamber Choir of the Republic of Tatarstan under the direction of Milyausha Tamindarova and an opera singer, teacher of the Kazan Conservatory Aisylu Salmanova, who performed two Tatar folk songs in the processing of Masgut Latypov, also took part in the concert.

“Today is a significant day – for the first time I performed on stage with the Tatarstan State Symphony Orchestra and am very pleased with this event. I always dreamed about this. This is one of the best orchestras today, and for me like that is a great honor. Having a team of such a high level is a pride for Tatarstan, ”Salmanova said in a conversation with BUSINESS Online.

The second concert of the festival “Yashlek” (“Youth”) will be held on January 18. The works by Louise Khairutdinova, Allagiar Valiullin, Anatoly Luppov, Almaz Monasypov, Svetlana Zoryukova, as well as the premiere compositions of young composers of Tatarstan: Laysan Abdullina, Ildar Kamalov, Elmira Nizamova, Elmira Galimova will be performed.

The Miras festival was created in 2015 by Sladkovsky. The art director of the festival is a musicologist, head of scientific and creative projects, doctor of art history, professor, Honored Artist of the Republic of Tatarstan Vadim Dulat-Aleev.

