The final of the republican contest “Tatar Kyzy-2020” will be held on August 2 in Izhevsk

27.07.2020

On August 2, the long-awaited final of the Republican competition “Tatar Kyzy-2020” will take place on the stage of the Teremok family cafe-park in Izhevsk. Eight Tatar girls who have passed several qualifying stages will take part in it.

Also, this year, for the first time, a contest among kids “Neni Asyltash” – “Precious Stone” is held. Six girls will compete for the title of the winner. In the final, the participants will compete with each other not only in beauty, grace, charm, but also in knowledge of their native language, culture and customs.

The winners of the competition will receive valuable prizes. Spectators of the beauty contest will be able to enjoy fiery dances and soulful songs.

