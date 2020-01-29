enrutat
The first event dedicated to the celebration of the 100th anniversary of the TASSR takes place in Yekaterinburg

January 29, 2020

January 28 at the Sverdlovsk Regional Museum of Local Lore  after  O.E. Kler, House of Poklevsky-Kosell, the first event was held to celebrate the 100th anniversary of the TASSR, namely: the grand opening of the traveling exhibition “Visiting Tatars”.

The traveling exhibition “Visiting Tatars” from the stock collection of the Yelabuga State Historical, Architectural and Art Museum-Reserve numbers  112 works of fine art that appeared as a result of fourteen international symposiums and 68 pieces of decorative and applied art. Each exhibit clearly reflects the traditional Tatar national culture.

The opening ceremony was attended by  Permanent Representative of the Republic of Tatarstan at  the Sverdlovsk Region H. Gilfanov; acting  Chairman of the Legislative Assembly V. Yakimov; Director General of the Sverdlovsk Regional Museum of Local Lore named after O.E. Kler  N. Vetrov; Deputy General Director of the Elabuga State Museum-Reserve M. Zharkovskaya; Head of the Museum, Library and Cultural and Leisure Activities Department of the Ministry of Culture of the Sverdlovsk Region N. Shibanova; Head of the Museum of History of the City of Yelabuga State Museum-Reserve   after E. Kashapov; cult. organizer of the Elabuga State Museum-Reserve T. Zaripov; Chairman of the Union of Artists of the Republic of Tatarstan I. Siraziev.

We invite everyone to visit the exhibition January 29 – March 11, 2020.

Address: Yekaterinburg, st. Malysheva, 46.

 

 

