enrutat
Home / The first issue of the Tatars of the World program was released on YouTube with Ramil Tukhvatullin
The first issue of the Tatars of the World program was released on YouTube with Ramil Tukhvatullin

The first issue of the Tatars of the World program was released on YouTube with Ramil Tukhvatullin

in News, 14.02.2020 0 2

February 13,2020

On the YouTube channel “Tatars of the World” the first issue  of the same name was released with the famous Tatar actor and deputy of the State Council of the Republic Ramil Tukhvatullin. In the program, political scientist Ruslan Aisin discusses with the guest about the national theater and cinema.

Experts also talked about the current state of the Tatar world ahead of the census and the 100th anniversary of the TASSR. In addition, the urgent problem of preserving the cultural heritage was raised.

kazanfirst.ru

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

Яндекс.Метрика
1992-2018 Бөтендөнья татар конгрессы, ОГРН 1031659011350 от 07.07.2000. Контакты. Политика конфиденциальности персональных данных
Все материалы сайта доступны по лицензии: Creative Commons Attribution 4.0 International.