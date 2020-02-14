The first issue of the Tatars of the World program was released on YouTube with Ramil Tukhvatullin

February 13,2020

On the YouTube channel “Tatars of the World” the first issue of the same name was released with the famous Tatar actor and deputy of the State Council of the Republic Ramil Tukhvatullin. In the program, political scientist Ruslan Aisin discusses with the guest about the national theater and cinema.

Experts also talked about the current state of the Tatar world ahead of the census and the 100th anniversary of the TASSR. In addition, the urgent problem of preserving the cultural heritage was raised.

kazanfirst.ru