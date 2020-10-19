The first organizational meeting for the competition “Tatar kyzy Penza-2020”

On October 16, the first organizational meeting of the beauty and talent contest “Tatar kyzy Penza-2020” took place. It was exciting for contestants, they expect a fascinating journey into the world of Tatar culture and traditions.

The meeting began with a round table of autonomy activists headed by Chairman Zh.Z. Tuktarov. with an invited guest, a teacher of choreographic discipline at the Penza College of Arts, Kacherovskaya S.S. .. During the discussion, the composition of the organizing committee was formed and the concept of the event was determined.

Then the participants of the final joined the team of organizers, the organizing committee introduced the contestants to the correspondence stages and the format of the final of the competition “Tatar Kyzy Penza-2020”. The girls that evening heard inspiring words of parting words from the holder of the title “Tatar kyzy Penza-2019” Alsu Sayfulina.

The acquaintance of the finalists with each other continued at the psychological training conducted by the psychologist of the contest Elina Edikhanova.

The girls, inspired and hoping to surprise the jury with their talents and skills, began to prepare for the next stage of our competitive marathon.

