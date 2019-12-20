The first Tatar musical “Epipe” participates in the week of films of the Turkic world in Istanbul

December 20, 2019

The first musical comedy in Tatar language “Apipa” (“Әпипә”) directed by Ilshat Rakhimbay takes part in the festival “Turkic World Film Week” in Istanbul. This was announced by the director of the picture.

In addition to the Tatarstan film, the festival will also host screenings of films from Khakassia, Yakutia, Kyrgyzstan, Kazakhstan, Turkmenistan, Uzbekistan, Turkey and Azerbaijan.

The director of Tatarkino Milyausha Aituganova also takes part in the festival. According to Rakhimbay, within the framework of the forum, negotiations are underway on cooperation between the Turkic states and the republics of the same association.

We remind that the premiere of the first Tatar musical “Apipa” (“әпипә”) took place at the end of August this year. Then the film with the star cast was called “a little“ La La Land ”or“ Old songs about the main thing ”.

The main roles in the film were played by well-known Tatar pop artists Alsu Abulkhanova, Alina Sharipzhanova, Dilya Nigmatullina, Gulshat Imamieva, Firdus Tyamaev, Alvin Gray, members of the trio Zu-Lyai-La, Lyaysan Makhmutova and Lyaysan Akhsuarida Farida and Alsu Sungatullina. Not without professional artists – the key roles went to the actors of the Tinchurinsky Theater.

business-gazeta.ru