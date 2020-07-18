The fundamental work by Mufti Sheikh Ravil Gaynutdin “Islam: doctrine, worship, morality, law” has been published

17.07.2020

The second edition of the fundamental theological work of Mufti Sheikh Ravil Gainutdin in the field of Islamic theology and cult “Islam: Doctrine, Worship, Morality, Law” has been published at the Medina Publishing House. The work opens the book series “Islamic thought in Russia: revival and rethinking.”

The first edition of the work was published in August 2019, to the 60th anniversary of Mufti Ravil Gainutdin, the 115th anniversary of the Moscow Cathedral Mosque and the 25th anniversary of the Spiritual Administration of Muslims of the Russian Federation.

The presented second supplemented and revised edition “Islam: Doctrine, Worship, Morality, Law” is a fundamental theological work in the field of Islamic theology and worship, prepared in Russian according to the Hanafi-Maturidite view. The versatility of this book lies in the fact that it combines different levels of acquaintance with Islam – from basic to more complex. The book is divided into four parts: Belief: The Six Pillars of Faith, Worship: A Religious Calendar, Morality: Foundations of Islamic Virtue, and The Law: Topical Issues.

This edition, on the one hand, does not deviate from the practice of classical theology, and on the other hand, it is written in a simple, understandable and, no less important, modern language. This complex combination of styles allows the reader to easily perceive the theological formulas that underlie the Muslim religion. The features of the Hanafi-Maturidite school, according to the views of which this work was created, make this publication close and understandable to the Russian-speaking Muslims of the entire post-Soviet space. At the same time, the unobtrusive, non-aggressive style, which sets out the main ideological aspects, makes them close to those Muslims who follow other religious and legal schools.

The book “Islam: Doctrine, Worship, Morality, Law” can be recommended not only to higher and secondary educational institutions as a textbook, but also to all Muslims and representatives of other religions as a generalizing work on Islam. In this regard, this publication is designed for the widest circle of readers, one way or another interested in Islam.

Press service of the DUM RF

muslim.ru