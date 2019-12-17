The gallery “Hazine” will open an exhibition of the artist who designed the building of the Kamala Theater

December 16, 2019

On December 19, the opening of the exhibition of Rustem Kildibekov entitled “Threads of Life”, dedicated to the 85th anniversary of the artist’s birthday, will be held at the Khazine National Art Gallery.

Rustem Akhmetovich is a monumental artist, painter, graphic artist, Honored Worker of the Republic of Tatarstan and the Russian Federation, People’s Artist of the Republic of Tatarstan, winner of the State Prize of the Republic of Tatarstan named after Gabdulla Tukay.

He was born in 1934 in Kazan. He graduated from the Kazan Art College, Lviv State Institute of Applied and Decorative Arts. At the beginning of 1960 he returned to Kazan with the artist and wife Maria Kildibekova.

Rustem Kildibekov became one of those masters whose work not only attracts, but also captivates with amazing integrity and depth. The master tried himself in various forms of art. In the monumental – this is the design of the facade of the Volga Hotel, the murals in the interior of the building of the suburban station, the banquet hall of the Tatarstan Hotel, the design of the new building of the G. Kamal Theater.

An interesting and bright page in the work of Rustem Kildibekov was the creation of tapestries, mainly in collaboration with his wife Maria Kildibekova. Before the arrival of these artists in the republic did not exist this type of decorative art. The Kildibekovs together developed this type of creativity for Tatar art. The themes of public holidays, fairy tales and ceremonies, plots from life and history were embodied in magnificent tapestry compositions that adorned the city’s significant public buildings.

On display at the Pushkin Museum of the RT, guests will see paintings and tapestries created by the artist and graphic artist, mainly over the past five years from the collection of the Pushkin Museum of the RT and the artist’s collection.

The opening is scheduled for 16:00. The exhibition will run until January 19, 2020.

tatar-inform.ru