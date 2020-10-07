The House of Tatar Books will host a workshop for young writers and translators

On October 7-9, a workshop for young writers and translators will be held in the House of Tatar Books within the framework of the Russian project “Rodnaya Kniga”.

The House of Tatar Books and the Federal Agency for Press and Mass Communications “Rospechat” present the following:

round tables,

workshops on literature and translation work,

lectures on various topics.

Experts from Moscow and Kazan will work with authors and translators:

Amelin Maxim Albertovich, editor-in-chief of the United Humanitarian Publishing House, laureate of the Poet Award.

Kulla Victor Alfredovich, poet, translator, literary critic, associate professor of the Department of Literary Skills of the Literary Institute named after A.M. Gorky.

Arzamazov Alexey Andreevich, poet, translator, doctor of philological sciences, professor.

Lipkin Mikhail Mikhailovich, poet, translator.

Bukulova Marina Georgievna, Associate Professor, Faculty of Humanities, National Research University Higher School of Economics.

Nagimov Farit Sagitzhanovich – prose writer, playwright, associate professor of the Department of Literary Skills of the Literary Institute after A.M. Gorky.

Salomatin Aleksey Vladimirovich, poet, translator, head of the humanitarian laboratory of the Kazan Scientific Center of the Russian Academy of Sciences.

Makovoz Aleftina Nikolaevna, Advisor to the Head of the Federal Agency for Ethnic Affairs (FADN).

Itskovich Dmitry Solomonovich, General Director of the United Humanitarian Publishing House.

Karimova Aliya Kayumovna, poet, translator, laureate of the State Prize of the Republic of Tatarstan named after G.R. Derzhavin, Kazan Literary Prize named after I. A.M. Gorky.

Moderators:

– poet, translator, laureate of the State Prize of the Republic of Tatarstan named after G.R.Derzhavin, literary prize named after A. M. Gorky Alena Karimova;

– poet, translator, laureate of the Republican Prize named after M. Jalil, the International BELLA Prize Louise Jansuar.

3-day intensive is:

– work with dozens of famous writers, translators;

– performances in front of masters;

– experience of creative interchange;

– master classes on literary skills and literary translation;

– the ability to print outside the RT.

To become a participant of the workshops, you need to send an application. Applications are accepted until 12:00 on October 6 (Tuesday).

Please attach a manuscript with your works to the participant’s application.

Phone for appointment: 89196302843 (Aigul)

The House of Tatar Books will host a workshop for young writers and translators

October 06, 2020

On October 7-9, a workshop for young writers and translators will be held in the House of Tatar Books within the framework of the Russian project “Rodnaya Kniga”.

The House of Tatar Books and the Federal Agency for Press and Mass Communications “Rospechat” present the following:

round tables,

workshops on literature and translation work,

lectures on various topics.

Experts from Moscow and Kazan will work with authors and translators:

Amelin Maxim Albertovich, editor-in-chief of the United Humanitarian Publishing House, laureate of the Poet Award.

Kulla Victor Alfredovich, poet, translator, literary critic, associate professor of the Department of Literary Skills of the Literary Institute named after A.M. Gorky.

Arzamazov Alexey Andreevich, poet, translator, doctor of philological sciences, professor.

Lipkin Mikhail Mikhailovich, poet, translator.

Bukulova Marina Georgievna, Associate Professor, Faculty of Humanities, National Research University Higher School of Economics.

Nagimov Farit Sagitzhanovich – prose writer, playwright, associate professor of the Department of Literary Skills of the Literary Institute after A.M. Gorky.

Salomatin Aleksey Vladimirovich, poet, translator, head of the humanitarian laboratory of the Kazan Scientific Center of the Russian Academy of Sciences.

Makovoz Aleftina Nikolaevna, Advisor to the Head of the Federal Agency for Ethnic Affairs (FADN).

Itskovich Dmitry Solomonovich, General Director of the United Humanitarian Publishing House.

Karimova Aliya Kayumovna, poet, translator, laureate of the State Prize of the Republic of Tatarstan named after G.R. Derzhavin, Kazan Literary Prize named after I. A.M. Gorky.

Moderators:

– poet, translator, laureate of the State Prize of the Republic of Tatarstan named after G.R.Derzhavin, literary prize named after A. M. Gorky Alena Karimova;

– poet, translator, laureate of the Republican Prize named after M. Jalil, the International BELLA Prize Louise Jansuar.

3-day intensive is:

– work with dozens of famous writers, translators;

– performances in front of masters;

– experience of creative interchange;

– master classes on literary skills and literary translation;

– the ability to print outside the RT.

To become a participant of the workshops, you need to send an application. Applications are accepted until 12:00 on October 6 (Tuesday).

Please attach a manuscript with your works to the participant’s application.

Phone for appointment: 89196302843 (Aigul)