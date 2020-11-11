The III republican online festival-competition “Let’s join hands, friends!” will unite the youth of Chuvashia

Chuvashia is a multinational republic, in which representatives of more than a hundred ethnic groups live. Their friendship contributes to the development of various cultures, traditions, including music. One of such events in the republic will be the festival “Let’s join hands, friends!”

Its organizer is the House of Friendship of Peoples AU “RCNT” DK Tractor Builders “of the Ministry of Culture of Chuvashia with the support of the branch ministry.

Festival participants – children’s, youth musical creative groups, solo performers.

The purpose of the event is to preserve the traditional national cultures of the peoples of Russia, to strengthen interethnic creative ties, to popularize children’s and youth creativity, to activate the national musical creativity of the younger generation.

The main tasks are development of traditional performing arts in the republic, familiarization with the culture of the peoples living in the Chuvash Republic.

Applications will end on November 15, 2020.

According to the regulation, summing up will take place on November 25, 2020. Reference information by phone 51-56-83.

