The Immortal Regiment Movement supported Putin’s initiative to postpone the march to 2021

July 21, 2020

The all-Russian public movement “Immortal Regiment of Russia” supported the decision of Russian President Vladimir Putin to postpone the march of the Immortal Regiment to 2021, a source in the movement’s leadership told TASS on Monday.

“Since the initiative originally came from the central headquarters of the movement, we are very pleased that it was heard <…> Since this initiative was voiced, in any case it is very great that they hear us, because it is very important that people’s health is preserved. This year is a very difficult, difficult situation, and despite the fact that we really want the procession to take place, we in no case want it to take place to the detriment of people’s health, ”said the agency’s source.

In his opinion, it is important that this topic began to be discussed in response to the initiative of Vasily Lanovoy, People’s Artist of the USSR, co-chairman of the central headquarters of the movement “Immortal Regiment of Russia”. “If this initiative is supported and understood, then it is gratifying that this initiative was heard and accepted, and then the next step will be taken,” the TASS interlocutor concluded.

Earlier it was planned that the “Immortal Regiment” march would take place on July 26th. Olga Baibulova, press secretary of the united public movement “Immortal Regiment of Russia”, told TASS on Thursday that the new date of the action will depend on the epidemiological situation. Vasily Lanovoy, according to the press service, suggested holding the Immortal Regiment procession on May 9, 2021.

tass.ru