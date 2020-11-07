The international action “Big Ethnographic Dictation” will take place from 3 to 8 November

As part of the measures to implement the Strategy of the State National Policy of the Russian Federation for the period up to 2025, the Federal Agency for Nationalities, together with the Ministry of National Policy of the Udmurt Republic, is holding the V Anniversary International Educational Action “Big Ethnographic Dictation” in 2020. The action is timed to coincide with National Unity Day and will take place from 3 to 8 November 2020 in online format in each constituent entity of the Russian Federation. The results of the Dictation will be announced by the Constitution Day of the Russian Federation on December 12, 2020.

The tasks will be published at 00.01. November 3, 2020 (Moscow time) on the official website of the Great Ethnographic Dictation www.miretno.ru.

Dictation tasks are designed as a test and include:

– 20 questions – the federal part of the Dictation, the same for all participants;

– 10 questions – the regional part of the Dictation, unique for each subject of the Russian Federation.

The maximum amount of points for completing all tasks is 100.

Dictation time is 45 minutes.

A participant certificate indicating the results is generated immediately after passing the Dictation in electronic form.