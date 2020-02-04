The international exhibition “Horeca by Kazan” will be held in Tatarstan

February 03, 2020

From April 20 to 22, the annual international exhibition “Tatarstan Hospitality EXPO. Horeca by Kazan. “The theme of the exhibition in 2020 is “The Millennial History of Tatarstan Hospitality. Revival and rethinking of ancient traditions. ”

The business program includes trainings, seminars, master classes, professional competitions. For 4 years of the exhibition, the exhibitors were both large international companies (METRO Cash & Carry, Zelgros, Electrolux, MTS, Beeline, Megafon, Newby, Pernod Ricard), as well as small private regional companies – Draft Master (Kazan), Profi Dress (Samara ), Bochka-Hotel (Kabardino-Balkaria).

Location: Kazan Expo.

Exhibition website: horeca-kazan.ru.

Participation in the exposition: expo@horeca-kazan.ru

For reference:

The exhibition has been held since 2016 annually in Kazan. Total traffic for 4 years: more than 20,000 people, including those who underwent free training as part of the business program of the exhibition. Every year, it is built in several streams in key areas: hoteliers, restaurateurs, chefs, barmenagers, catering, confectioners, digitalizers, sommeliers, etc.

Within the framework of the exhibition, professional contests, qualifying rounds, and championships for industry professionals are held.

In 2018, the event received a Grand Prix as part of the Russian Event Award in the nomination “Best MICE Event”.

tatmsk.tatarstan.ru