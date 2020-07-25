The Kazan Sulgese – Kazan Towel Festival will be held in the capital of Tatarstan

The Kazan Sulgese – Kazan Towel festival will be held in the capital of Tatarstan for the fifth time. This year it will be organized in an online format.

More than 800 people take part in the festival annually – solo and ensemble performers of folk song, dance and instrumental genres from different regions of Russia, and likewise Kazakhstan, Uzbekistan, Turkmenistan, Azerbaijan and Armenia. Among them there are both talented representatives of amateur performances and professional artists, students and graduates of creative educational institutions.

The V International Festival-Competition of Folk Song and Dance Art “Kazan Sulgese – Kazan Towel” will be held from 28 to 30 August and will end with a gala concert. Applications for the competition can be submitted until August 25 by e-mail kazanskoe.polotentse@bk.ru. Detailed information is available in the Regulation.

Contestants will be judged in four age categories in nominations such as folk singing (solo), folk singing (ensemble), folk dance (solo, ensemble), folk instrumental music (solo, ensemble) and folk song and dance ensemble.

The results will be summed up on August 30 live in the social networks of the Saydash CC.

The organizers are the Department of Culture of the Executive Committee of Kazan and the cultural center “Saydash”. Since this year, the competition-festival “Kazan Sulgese – Kazan Towel” is held under the auspices of UNESCO.