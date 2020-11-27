The Kinopyatnitsa project is now in Kazan

Tomorrow, on November 27, the “Kinopatnitsa” project will start at the “Al-Marjani” mosque, within the framework of which the film “Shihab Hazrat” will be screened.

“Shihab Hazrat” is a film by Salavat Yuzeev dedicated to the outstanding Tatar theologian Shigabutdin Mardzhani. The picture caused a resonance and raised many questions. How far has socio-political thought advanced, how relevant is the philosopher and scientist Mardzhani today? We will find out and discuss together on November 27.

Organizers of the show: Autonomy of the Tatars of Moscow @ avtonomiya.tatar, Al-Marjani Mosque.

📍KAZAN, st. Kayuma Nasyri, 17

Collection of guests:

⏰19: 00

Show start:

⏰19: 30

FREE OF CHARGE

Limited number of seats.

Be sure to comply with the rules of conduct in the mosque, mask mode and social distance.

Pre-registration is required in the profile of the Kazan group of the project @cinema_in_kazan or via the link.