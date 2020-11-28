The management of Executive Committee of the World Congress of Tatars visited the Perm Krai

The management of Executive Committee of the World Congress of Tatars visited the Perm Krai

November 27, 2020

On November 26-27, 2020, the management of Executive Committee of the World Congress of Tatars visited the Perm Krai. The program of two-day visit included meetings with activists of the Tatar community of Tchaikovsky, Bardymsky, Uinsky, Oktyabrsky, Kurgursky districts of the Perm Krai, where the results of the work of the Executive Committee of the World Congress of Tatars for 2020 have been summed up and tasks set for 2021.

On the first day of the working visit, November 26, in the building of the administration of the Tchaikovsky urban district, a meeting was held with activists of the Tatar public organization of the city of Tchaikovsky, Perm Krai. During the meeting, compatriots shared their experience of public work.

On November 27, a delegation from Tatarstan met with Head of the Bardymsky Municipal District, Khalil Alapanov. “Today, 23 thousand people live on the territory of Bardymsky district. Most of them are of Tatar nationality. The Tatar language is taught in almost all schools in the district. It should be said that Tatarstan renders great support in providing schools with necessary textbooks, ”said head of the district.

Chief of Executive Committee of the World Congress of Tatars Danis Shakirov, in turn, noted that the role of the Bardymsky municipal district in the Tatar world is extremely great: “It was not for nothing that the All-Russian rural Sabantuy was held here.”

He also did not disregard Expanded Meeting of the National Council of the World Congress of Tatars (Millet Kyeny), which took place in August this year. As a reminder, the document “TATARS: A STRATEGY OF ACTION” was adopted during the event. In addition, Danis Shakirov spoke about state programs aimed at preserving and developing the Tatar language.

Then the guests went to educational institutions of the Bardymsky district, laying flowers to the monument to G. Tukai.

In the afternoon, the guests from Tatarstan visited the villages of Chaika and Ust-Turka, where they also met with the activists of the Tatar community.