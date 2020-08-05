The manor  of the merchant Mullin will open for visitors at  the Old Tatar settlement

enrutat
The grand opening of the merchant Mullin’s manor will take place on August 7 at  the Old Tatar settlement of Kazan. The event will take place at 18:00.

On this day, a costume performance will be organized for visitors. Guests will be greeted by the “owner” of the house – merchant Barganutdin Mullin. Everyone will be treated to chak-chak, a national dance will be shown, and a cover band will perform for the audience.

“The home of the merchant Mullin is a real open-air museum of Tatar culture with a tea gallery, a bird’s yard and craft shops. The complex also includes a hostel with 30 seats and a cafe with a Tatar stove, ”said the Old Town prefecture.

The project is being implemented by the Al-Marjani Mosque with  support of the prefecture. The manor  is located at Kayum Nasyri street, 13.

