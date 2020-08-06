The memory of Mazhit Gafuri in Ufa honored

August 1 marks the 140th anniversary of the birth of Mazhit Gafuri, a classic of Bashkir and Tatar literature, the first folk poet of Bashkortostan. In honor of this significant date in Ufa, on the square in front of the Bashkir State Academic Drama Theater named after Mazhit Gafuri, flowers were laid at the monument to the great poet.

Representatives of the public in the capital of Bashkortostan remembered bright pages and episodes of his biography, poets read out poems by Mazhit Gafuri, as well as poems dedicated to him, in Bashkir, Tatar and Russian.

Speaking at the ceremony, a member of the boards of the Union of Writers and the Union of Journalists of the republic, former editor-in-chief of the satirical magazine “Khenek” (“fork”) Marsel Salimov praised the historical role of Mazhit Gafuri in the development of Bashkir satirical literature and journalism, the creation of a national humorous publication.

“Gafuri is the“ godfather ”of our magazine, because it was he who offered him the name“ Haneck ”, the satirist emphasized.

After laying flowers at the foot of the poet’s monument, the ceremony participants visited the grave in the Lenin Park, where the ashes of the classic of the literature of the two fraternal peoples are buried.

