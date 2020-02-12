The memory of Rashid Nezhmetdinov honored

February 12, 2020

At the end of last week, head of the Krasnoyostrovsk rural administration of the Nizhny Novgorod region, Maksut Alimov, organized an inter-district chess tournament in the Sechenov Olympic sports complex dedicated to the memory of his famous fellow countryman, the only USSR master of sports in chess and drafts, Rashid Nezhmetdinov.

Students of educational institutions of Sechenovsky, Sergachsky, Pilninsky, Krasnooktyabrsky and Lyskovsky regions came together to show their abilities in this intellectual game.

According to the results of the tournament, in the team event, consisting of five game rounds, the hosts won, and the young chess players of the Lyskovsky Olympic Sports Club “Olimp” and the pupils of the Sergach Central Sports Center shared the second and third places.

The teams of winners and prize winners were awarded cups, diplomas and medals. The teams of Pilninsky and Krasnooktyabrsky districts who took the subsequent places also did not go unnoticed, they were awarded Diplomas for participation.

Individual players who won first places on 10 chessboards were also awarded by the organizer Diplomas and souvenirs.

Rishat Ramazanov

Newspaper “Tugan Yak”