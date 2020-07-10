The mosque in Yutazinsky district, restored after a fire, is inaugurated

July 09, 2020

On Saturday, July 11, the grand opening of the mosque reconstructed after the fire in the village of St. Karazirek of the Yutazinsky district will take place. The honorary guests of the ceremony will be the Mufti of Tatarstan Kamil Hazrat Samigullin, adviser to the Mufti for working with the mukhtasibat (territories) Ravil Hazrat Zuferov, Imam Mukhtasib of the Yutazinsky district Marat Hazrat Mardanshin, the head of the Executive Committee of the Yutazinsky municipal district of Ayaz Shafigullin and the Kazakh region.

We remind , on April 4, during the period of self-isolation in a mosque in the village of St. Karazirek, Yutazinsky district, a fire occurred. A wooden building built in 2002 suffered serious damage and burned down almost completely. After the fire, only the minaret and foundation were preserved at the mosque site. The mosque served for the parishioners of two villages. The Zakat Charity Fund of the DUM RT and the Muttasibat of the Yutazinsky District DUM RT announced a fundraiser, due to which over 1 million rubles from different parts of Tatarstan were raised for repair and restoration work in just over a month. The mosque was rebuilt using sip panel technology, which significantly reduced the consumption of time, materials and labor.

dumrt.ru