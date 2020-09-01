The National Museum of the Republic of Tatarstan solemnly opened its doors to residents and guests of Kazan

September 01, 2020

On August 30, the National Museum of the Republic of Tatarstan solemnly opened its doors to residents and guests of Kazan with presentation of a new exposition “History of Tatarstan from ancient times to the present day”, created for the 100th anniversary of formation of the Tatar ASSR.

This year the National Museum of the Republic of Tatarstan has celebrated its 125th anniversary. For the first time, the museum began to receive visitors in 1895 as the Kazan City Scientific and Industrial Museum and over the past decades has become the main museum of the republic and the largest regional museum in Russia.

The presentation of the new exposition is a historical event in which Minister of Culture of the Republic of Tatarstan Irada Ayupova took part; Deputy Minister of Culture of the Republic of Tatarstan Damir Natfullin; Deputy of the State Council of the Republic of Tatarstan of the sixth convocation, chairman of the Committee of the State Council of the Republic of Tatarstan on education, culture, science and national issues Airat Gainutdinov; Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary Minister of the Japanese Embassy in the Russian Federation, Mr. Aiki Toshihoro; Zilya Valeeva, Chairman of the Public Chamber of the Republic of Tatarstan; Svetlana Frolova, director of museums at Kazan Federal University; Venera Yakupova, editor-in-chief of the Kazanskie Vedomosti newspaper; the daughter of the hero poet Musa Jalil Chulpan Musseevna and the daughter of the poet Fatih Karim Leila Fatykhovna.

The guests were presented with a festive program with a theatrical excursion around the new exposition and a concert of the Tatar folklore ensemble “Komga kun” of the Kazan State Institute of Culture (hosts Enikeeva Alsu Rashidovna and Latiipova Venera Minehatovna). The presentation was attended by Deputy Dean of the Faculty of Music of KazGIK Galiullin Alfis Radikovich, the clubs of military-historical reconstruction “Vityaz”, “Citadel” “Arsenal” and “Legion”.

On this significant day, for the first time in the history of the museum, an interactive museum and educational center “Crafts Posad” began to work, where you can learn the basics of pottery, leatherwork and jewelry, weaving, embroidery, printed fabrics and much more. The workshops are immersed in the era of the flourishing of crafts, maintaining the continuity of national traditions.

The exposition was attended by 1,500 people.

tatmuseum.ru