The new school will be named after the Hero of the Soviet Union

February 24, 2020

In the Year of Remembrance and Glory, the schools of the Pestrechinsky district will be given the names of outstanding compatriots who distinguished themselves during the years of World War II. This was announced at a meeting of the Cabinet of Ministers of the Republic of Tatarstan by Head of the region, Ilham Kashapov.

The name of the Hero of the Soviet Union Galimzyan Kamaleevich Kamaleev will be given to the gymnasium, which is to open at the region on September 1. The multidisciplinary gymnasium is designed for 1224 pupils.

“This will be done in honor of the celebration of the 75th anniversary of the Victory. It was also decided to assign the Nadezhdinsky rural school the name of Hero of the Soviet Union, Osipov Vasily Ivanovich ” said Kashapov.

At the Pestrechinsky district there are several schools that bear the names of fellow countrymen who manifested courage and in the Second World War.

139 Timurov detachments are operating on the basis of 16 rural schools. The last four years in Pestretsky continue the patriotic movement “Unarmia”, which was joined by more than 200 schoolchildren and students.

Photo: pestreci.tatarstan.ru/

Aigul YUNUSOVA

magarif-uku.ru