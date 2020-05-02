The new series of “Tatars Through Time” will tell about the great Golden Horde

Mai 01, 2020

The next series of programs “Tatars Through Time”, which introduces the audience to the history of the Tatars, the authors dedicated to the great state of the Golden Horde. Viewers will learn how and when this state appeared and what impact it had on Europe, the Caucasus and Asia.

In the new series, Renat Khabibullin will tell you what the different peoples called the Ulus Jochi when the Golden Horde was formed from the point of view of Russian and European historians and about the role in the creation of the state of Genghis Khan.

In addition, viewers will learn about the ascent of Batu Khan, the invasion of Bulgaria, Russia and Europe and the census of the subject population. And at the end of the program they will be introduced to interesting historical facts regarding the independence of the Golden Horde from the Mongol Hagan and the stabilization and great power of this state.

The historical cycle can be viewed on the Tatars of the World Youtube portal.

