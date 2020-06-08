The novel “Zuleikha opens her eyes” awarded the Italian Prize

June 08, 2020

The novel by Guzel Yakhina’s “Zuleikha opens her eyes” received the Giuseppe Tomasi di Lampedusa Prize in Italy. This was reported by the author of the novel herself on her page on the social network Instagram.

“Zuleikha opens our eyes, convinces us of the need for literature to pay attention to the past,” wrote Guzel Yakhina.

The Giuseppe Tomasi di Lampedusa Prize has been awarded since 2003 to works by international authors published in Italy.

Users in their comments congratulated the author on such a significant event.

“Congratulations! More successes! ”,“ Everything once falls into place. Congratulations from the bottom of our hearts! ”,“ Which should be proved! ”,“ Congratulations! A smart work worthy of awards! ”They wrote.

кazanfirst.ru

