The opening of the project “KINOPYATNITSA” in Moscow was sold out

Last Friday, at the Tatar cultural center of Moscow, Tatar Autonomy, with support of the Plenipotentiary Representation of the Republic of Tatarstan in the Russian Federation, presented a series of evenings “Kinopatnitsa”.

The evening was moderated by Honored Artist of the Republic of Tatarstan Leysan Dusaeva. She said that the goal of the project is to acquaint viewers with the striking works of national cinema. So in October, the best films from the catalog of the 1st Interregional Award in the field of cinematography “Altyn tulinku” (with support of the Presidential Grants Fund) will be shown on the big screen.

The project started with screening of the feature film “Kire”, which has already found the love of the audience – in Kazan, during the premiere screenings a year ago, it was watched more willingly than the work of the world famous Joaquim Ronning “Maleficent: Lady of Darkness”.

So on October 2, 2020, the hall was full at the Tatar Cultural Center. The main characters of the film, honored artists of the Republic of Tatarstan – Kamil Larin, Zulfiya Valeeva and Fanis Ziganshin, sent video greetings to the audience of Kinopatnitsa. Albina Nafigov, chief of the “Altyn tulinku” film award, told the details of the creation of this film and answered questions from the public.

For selfless and sincere promotion of the national cinema, which with love and warmth reflects the cultural diversity of Russia, as well as support of young talents, a member of the Presidium of the Tatar Autonomy of Moscow – Nailya Shamiyeva, presented Albina Nafigova with a Gratitude.

Next Friday (October 9), the Tatar Cultural Center will show the Almanac “The Third Age” – films about the older generation, stories from keen drama to black comedy.

