The organizers of the «Uzgaresh Zhile» festival (Wind of Changes) received a letter of thanks from the head of the American Tatar Association

January 29, 2020

In his letter, Head of the American Tatar Association Orkhan Agish thanks the organizers and participants of the festival “Uzgaresh Zhile” (“Wind of Changes”). According to him, the festival was a real celebration for representatives of the Tatar communities of North America, who were able to hear their favorite songs and popular works of famous composers in their native language live.

We remind on January 17, the Tatar Song Festival “Yzguresh Kile” (“Wind of Changes”) was presented at the famous Carnegie Hall in New York. Artists of three seasons performed in front of the audience: Alina Sharipzhanova, Aidar Suleymanov, Arthur and Elsa Islamovs, Ksenia Korobkova, Ilnar Miranov, Gulnora Gatina, Amir Ahmadishin, Maksud Yuldashev, Ilgiz Shaykhraziev, Liliana Gazizova, Yulia Garifullina, Ruslan Saifutdinov, rapper Ilyas Gafarov and the group “Jukebox trio” and others. The evening was led by People’s Artist of Russia Chulpan Khamatova. The event was attended by Minister of Culture of the Republic of Tatarstan Irada Ayupova.

“On behalf of the Executive Committee and members of the Association of American Tatars in New York, as well as representatives of many Tatar communities in North America who attended the Tatar Song Festival“ Wind of Change, ”I have the honor and pleasure to express our joint gratitude and pride for our ethnic culture to the Government Tatarstan, especially to President Rustam Minnikhanov, of course, to you, as well as Raufal Mukhametzyanov, Vadim Eilenkrig, Chulpan Khamatova, Venera Ganeeva, Alexei Korobkov, Ksenia Korobkova and the whole group of experiences professionals in their fields, ”emphasized Orkhan Agish.

According to the author, the concert hall was not only full of members of the Tatar communities, but also representatives of the American public who wanted to get to know the Tatar culture more closely.

Information:

The idea of ​​creating the festival “Uzgaresh Zhile” (“Wind of Changes”) belongs to RT President Rustam Minnikhanov. The first festival was held in November 2016, following its results, the President of the Republic of Tajikistan decided to make the festival annual. The main objectives of the project are: raising the level of Tatar pop, introducing higher quality requirements for music, lyrics, professionalism of performers, style, manner of performance, propaganda of Tatar musical art in Russia and abroad.

The director of the festival is Raufal Mukhametzyanov, music director is a musician, trumpeter, band leader, teacher Vadim Eilenkrig (Moscow).

mincult.tatarstan.ru