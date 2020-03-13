The Permanent Mission    has opened the exhibition of Larisa Akhmadeeva “Under the Sky of St. Petersburg”

March 13, 2020

The Permanent Mission of the Republic of Tatarstan in the city of St. Petersburg and the Leningrad Region has opened the exhibition of St. Petersburg artist Larisa Akhmadeeva “Under the Sky of St. Petersburg.” The exhibition was organized by the Permanent Mission of the Republic of Tatarstan and is dedicated to the 100th anniversary of the Tatar Autonomous Soviet Socialist Republic.

The opening ceremony was attended by: Permanent Representative of the Republic of Tatarstan in St. Petersburg and the Leningrad Region Renat Valiullin, art critic of the Russian Museum Vasily Vorontsov, professor of chamber singing at the St. Petersburg Conservatory Boris Vasilyev, artistic director of the Court Opera Theater Lyudmila Modina. The event was also attended by artists, representatives of national-cultural and youth organizations.