The Permanent Mission of the Republic of Tatarstan discussed the development of twinning relations between municipalities

In St. Petersburg, the Permanent Representative of the Republic of Tatarstan in the city of St. Petersburg and the Leningrad Region Renat Valiullin met with the assistant to head of the Public Reception of the Chairman of the United Russia Party D.А. Medvedev in the city of St. Petersburg by Elmira Aksyitova.

We discussed projects organized by Tatar public organizations and issues of further development of twinning relations between the districts of St. Petersburg, the Leningrad region and the Republic of Tatarstan. The successful experience of working with such agreements allows us to lay a qualitatively new basis for organizing more dynamic information, technical, professional cooperation between regions, and is a tool for starting joint projects.

The Permanent Mission of the Republic of Tatarstan carries out systematic work to develop horizontal ties between St. Petersburg, the Leningrad Region and the Republic of Tatarstan. In modern conditions of development of Russian society, cooperation between local governments can become an important factor in the survival and competitiveness of territories.

