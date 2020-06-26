The Permanent Mission of the Republic of Tatarstan presented memorable gifts to veterans in St. Petersburg and the Leningrad Region i

The Permanent Mission of the Republic of Tatarstan presented memorable gifts to veterans in St. Petersburg and the Leningrad Region

June 26, 2020

The Permanent Mission of the Republic of Tatarstan in the city of St. Petersburg and the Leningrad Region congratulated the Tatars of the Great Patriotic War living in St. Petersburg and the Leningrad Region on the 75th anniversary of the Victory.

As a gift for this great date, veterans received food packages from the Republic of Tatarstan. In total, the staff of the Permanent Mission of the Republic of Tatarstan distributed over 20 gifts to veterans, widows of war veterans and prisoners of concentration camps.

Gifts were presented with all necessary precautions. It is important to remember at what price the victory came to us 75 years ago, but more importantly, to take care of those who gave us this victory and freedom – our dear veterans.

For most veterans, Victory Day is the main holiday of the year, therefore, such a sign of attention is especially valued by them. All veterans are amazing people who have done a lot for the country and continue to take an active life position. At 90, they still live with optimism, are very interesting interlocutors, are happy to talk about life and, without exaggeration, serve as role models.

Gifts were provided by the Permanent Mission of the Republic of Tatarstan, the Tatarsky Dvorik eco-market, the Baltic branch of Tatneft-AZS-Zapad LLC, and the Tatar Community of St. Petersburg and the Leningrad Region MKPOO.

This year, St. Petersburg artist Roman Abdullin specially for veterans produced a series of greeting cards with his works dedicated to the Great Victory.

Roman Abdullin is a talented artist, known for a series of monumental works “Blockade of Leningrad”, “Victory. 1945”, “Stalingrad, February 2, 1943.” At the beginning of the year, the Permanent Mission of the Republic of Tatarstan hosted his personal exhibition “On the Roads of Victory”, dedicated to the 100th anniversary of the founding of the TASSR and the 75th anniversary of the Great Victory.

