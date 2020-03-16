The Permanent Mission of the Republic of Tatarstan rendered assistance in conducting the KNITU-KAI Alumni Meeting in the Urals

March 16, 2020

On March 14, the Permanent Mission of the Republic of Tatarstan hosted the KNITU-KAI Rally in the Urals. The meeting was attended by vice-rector for administrative work and branches of KNITU-KAI Zinnurov Bulat Khanafievich, graduates of KAI from Kazan, Naberezhnye Chelny, Ulyanovsk and Cheboksary. Among the guests of honor – the famous bard, songwriter Bokov Valery Dmitrievich, the 1987 Universiade champion in cross-country skiing Gerasimov Nikolai Petrovich, as well as the Hero of Russia Sharpatov Vladimir Ilyich.

RT Permanent Representative Gayfanov Khaidar Maslakhetdinovich acquainted the guests with the historical building of the house of merchants Agafurovs, the architecture of the building, the history of the Tatars in the Urals. And also a film about long-term mutually beneficial cooperation of the Republic of Tatarstan and the Urals was presented to the guests of the meeting.

Permanent Representative of the Republic of Tatarstan Khaidar Gilfanov handed in Letters of thanks to the graduate of KNITU-KAI: Hero of Russia Sharpatov Vladimir Ilyich, as well as the Ural Alumni University association of KNITU-KAI named after A.N. Tupolev.

At the end of the meeting, guests were treated to Tatar tea.

