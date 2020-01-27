The Permanent Representative of the Republic of Tatarstan in the Ural Region met with the Executive Director of the Tatar Congress of the Chelyabinsk Region

January 26, 2020

Khaidar Gilfanov, Permanent Representative of the Republic of Tatarstan in the Ural Region, met with Marat Gallyamov, Executive Director of the Tatar Congress of the Chelyabinsk Region. The conversation was about the life of the Tatars of the Chelyabinsk region, about the national and cultural events held in the region, about the state of teaching the native Tatar language, about the celebration of the 100th anniversary of the founding of the TASSR in the Chelyabinsk region.

Marat Gallyamov has been recently appointed Chairman of the Congress of Tatars of the Chelyabinsk Region by L.R. Kolesnikova for this position. As an executive director, he takes great responsibility in the performance of his duties. The parties agreed on further cooperation in implementation of the plans.

