The pre-election slogan of Rustam Minnikhanov became known

28.07.2020

The head of the electoral headquarters of Rustam Minnikhanov, Yuri Kamaltynov, read out the pre-election slogan on the eve of the presidential elections in Tatarstan.

“This is our main slogan with which we go to the voters -“ Loyalty to traditions. Confidence in the future! “. Today we have agreed with the members of the headquarters. I think there is no need to decipher this slogan. Everything is here, ”Kamaltynov said.

Minnikhanov’s agitation campaign starts in the first ten days of August. It will be tight in terms of time, since the presidential elections in Tatarstan will be held on a single voting day – September 13.

The main messages with which Rustam Minnikhanov will address voters are “Caring for people, attention to everyone”, “Tatarstan – priority health”, “Republic of opportunities and improving the quality of life”, “Our strength is traditionally”, “Tatarstan’s economy for people “.

tatar-inform.ru