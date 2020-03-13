The premiere of the film “Zuleikha opens her eyes” will be held in Moscow at the cinema center “October”

The premiere and charity screening of the film “Zuleikha opens her eyes” with Chulpan Khamatova will be held on March 20.

The multi-serial film produced by TV channel «Russia 1» is the most anticipated premiere on Russian television.

The proceeds from the sale of tickets will be transferred to help children with cancer, wards of the Chulpan Khamatova Foundation and Dina Korzun “Give Life”.

“I am very pleased that cultural events are increasingly intertwined with the topic of assistance. Why, without noticing it ourselves, rejoicing in life and enjoying the movie, we can help the children, ”said Chulpan Khamatova, actress and co-founder of the“ Give Life ”fund, who played the main role in the film.

The picture tells about the Tatar peasant woman Zuleikha . During dispossession in winter of 1930, a woman who lost her breadwinner, together with hundreds of immigrants, was sent to a Siberian hard labor route. Thirty exiles are abandoned in a remote taiga without food, shelter and warm clothing. Among them are illiterate peasants and Leningrad intellectuals, criminals, Muslims and Christians, pagans and atheists, Russians, Tatars, Germans and Chuvashs. All of them defend their right to life and happiness in taiga and ruthless state.

The guests of the premiere will be creators of the series, as well as performers of the main roles. The film will be presented by writer Guzel Yakhina, actors Chulpan Khamatova and Julia Peresild, Sergey Makovetsky and Roman Madyanov, Evgeny Morozov and Ramil Sabitov, as well as director Yegor Anashkin.

After the premiere screening of the third and fourth episodes of the film, a discussion will be held with the audience, organized by the Karo.Art project, the Russia 1 television channel and the Give Life charity foundation. The meeting will be moderated by literary critic Galina Yuzefovich.

“Together with Chulpan Khamatova, we chose exactly the format of the premiere that will help the Fund Give Life,” explained director general of Rossiya 1 channel and the producer of Zuleikha opens her eyes Anton Zlatopolsky. “This is a film that reflected a powerful humanistic message about the role of women in a modern world, about her dignity and the struggle for happiness.”

ural.tatar