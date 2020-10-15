The preparation of  presentation of the book “Tatars on the banks of the Neva” in the city of Kazan  is under way.

enrutat
At the Permanent Mission of the Republic of Tatarstan in the city of St. Petersburg and the Leningrad Region, a meeting was held with the veteran of the Tatar social movement of the region, the ideological inspirer of the publication of the book “Tatars on the Banks of the Neva” Shamil Alyushev.

At the meeting, the preparation  was discussed  for  presentation of the book “Tatars on the banks of the Neva”, which will be held in Kazan in the building of the World Congress of Tatars on October 21, with  participation of the author of the publication Rakhim Telyashov.

The book describes the activities of the Tatar national-cultural, veteran, religious, women’s, sports and other associations of St. Petersburg and the Leningrad region. The publication tells about prominent representatives of the Tatar people who made a significant contribution to the economy, science, culture of the Northern capital, it also contains a list of the largest events worthy of attention and memory.

This monograph has been prepared by the author for over 7 years, based on archival sources and the memoirs of contemporaries. The book turned out to be informative, with many illustrations and photographs with a volume of about 700 pages, published at the expense of the Tatar patrons of the region and certainly became a great contribution to the disclosure of new pages in the history of the Tatars of the region.

Also, at the meeting, the  issues of cultural and educational nature were raised,  plans for activities aimed at preserving and developing national values ​​and the native language discussed.

