The President of Tatarstan paid a working visit to the Kirov region

June 26, 2020

Today, the Tatarstan delegation led by President Rustam Minnikhanov paid a working visit to the Kirov region. The delegation also included Deputy Prime Minister of the Republic of Tatarstan, Chairman of the National Council of the World Tatars Congress Vasil Shaykhraziev.

During the visit, the President of Tatarstan and the Governor of the Kirov Region Igor Vasiliev opened a memorial to the soldiers of 311 rifle divisions in the city of Sloboda, the Kirov Region. It should be noted that during the years of World War II, the 311st Infantry Dvina Red Banner Order of the Suvorov Division was formed in the Kirov Region. The personnel of the division was recruited from civilians. Including the residents of the Republic of Tatarstan were called up to the division.

Later, at a bilateral meeting between the leadership of the entities, an Agreement was signed on trade, economic, scientific, technical and socio-cultural cooperation between Tatarstan and the Kirov region. A delegation from Tatarstan also visited the children’s space center and Znak microdistrict.

photo from president.tatarstan.ru