The President of the Russian Federation awarded outstanding Tatarstan citizens with state awards

Russian President Vladimir Putin signed a decree on awarding state awards of the Russian Federation. Five representatives of Tatarstan are marked in it.

“For  great contribution to the preparation and holding of the world championship in professional skills and standards” WorldSkills “in the city of Kazan in 2019 to award the Order of Alexander Nevsky Burganov Rafis Timerkhanovich”, – said in the text of the document.

Rafis Burganov participated in  preparation of the competition as  head of the Ministry of Education and Science of the Republic of Tatarstan. In September 2020, he was appointed rector of the Volga State Academy of Physical Culture, Sports and Tourism.

Also, a high role in the organization of the WorldSkills championship of Deputy Prime Minister of Tatarstan Leyla Fazleeva and First Deputy Minister of Education and Science of the Republic of Tatarstan Andrey Pominov was noted. They were awarded the Order of Merit for the Fatherland, II Degree.

The spouses Khabir and Alsu Mukharlyamovs from Tatarstan were also marked by the decree of the President of the Russian Federation. They were awarded the Order of Parental Glory for strengthening the institution of the family and raising children.

 

