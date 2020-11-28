The Rep-office  of Tatarstan congratulated a resident of Balashikha on her 100th birthday

Sofia Khanum Fehretdinova celebrated her centenary on November 10. She lives with her daughter’s family in the town of Balashikha near Moscow.

On behalf of Deputy Prime Minister of the Republic of Tatarstan – Plenipotentiary Representative of the Republic of Tatarstan in the Russian Federation Ravil Akhmetshin, Deputy Plenipotentiary Emil Fayzullin and employees of the representative office who visited her at home congratulated her on the big anniversary.

Sofia khanum is from the village of Stary Mochaley, Nizhny Novgorod region. At the age of three she was left without a mother. She came to Moscow in 1939 with her husband Fatykh Akhmedovich.

She worked for many years in the felt workshop. During the Great Patriotic War, she sewed mittens and other warm clothes for the soldiers of the Red Army. For her work, the woman was awarded the title “Home Front Worker”.

Emil Venerovich told the long-liver that this year Tatarstan also celebrates the 100th anniversary of the formation of the republic. He presented her with a commemorative medal for the anniversary of the TASSR and other gifts.

Sofia khanum with her husband, who passed away 34 years ago, raised two daughters, four children died in infancy. Grandchildren and great-grandchildren treat their grandmother and great-grandmother with great warmth. They all came to congratulate her on her anniversary.

Great-grandson Gleb told the guests from the Mission that he was reading books to his great-grandmother. “I can’t read, illiterate,” Sofia apa said with regret. She really misses her native place, where she has rarely been after her husband’s death.

Sofia khanum thanked for their attention and wished the guests to live in good health until her age. She also sang songs in the Tatar language.

We remind that in 2020, in the year of the 75th anniversary of the Great Victory and the 100th anniversary of the formation of the Tatarstan Autonomous Soviet Socialist Republic, the Tatarstan the Representation held a charity event – it congratulated 100 veterans of Muscovites who had crossed the centenary.

tatmsk.tatarstan.ru