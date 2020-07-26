The Representation of Tatarstan in RF announces the “Wonderful Tatarstan” photo contest

24.07.2020

The Plenipotentiary Representation of the Republic of Tatarstan in the Russian Federation invites everyone to take part in the “Wonderful Tatarstan” (“Iskitkech Tatarstan”) photo contest.

It is held as part of the celebration of the 100th anniversary of the formation of the TASSR and the 75th anniversary of the Victory in the Great Patriotic War.

Photos are accepted in the following nominations:

“Picturesque nature” (“Tatarstan yamle tabigate”).

“Life in the Country” (“Avyl Tormyshy”).

“Urban plots” (“Shәһәr syuzhetlary”).

“National Holidays and Dishes” (“Milli byyramnur һәm rizyklar”).

“Joyful event” (“kölle vakyiga”).

“People and their fates” (“Keshelur һәm alarnyң yazmyshlary”) – photos of workers, elderly people, veterans.

No more than three photos from one author are accepted for the competition.

Requirements: high-quality color photograph (horizontal or vertical) from 1 to 5 MB.

The work must be sent to the email address: tatarstan.photo@gmail.com until August 5, 2020 (inclusive).

Please indicate the place that is shown in the photo, full name, age and contact phone number of the author.

The results of the competition with the presentation of prizes will be announced on August 14 at the Tatar cultural center in Moscow. We will tell you about the winners on the official website of the Plenipotentiary Mission and introduce them to their work.

The best photographs will be presented at a photo exhibition that will be held in the foyer of the Tatar Cultural Center from 12 to 31 August.

tatmsk.tatarstan.ru