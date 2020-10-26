The republican stage of the XX interregional competition of theatrical groups “Idel-Yort 2020”  opens

The opening of the republican stage of the XX anniversary interregional competition of theater groups “Idel-yort 2020” named after Shamil Zakirov is announced. This year, the creative review of amateur theater groups is jubilee, and is held in the framework of the celebration of the 100th anniversary of the formation of the TASSR and the 75th anniversary of Victory in the Great Patriotic War of 1941-1945.

The contest is held from October 13 to November 30, 2020, in three stages, based on the results of which the best amateur theater group of the Republic of Tatarstan will be selected.

The first stage is the submission of applications for participation in the competition. Applications are accepted from October 13 to October 26, 2020.

The second stage is absentee consideration of applications and determination of the finalists from October 27 to November 9. At the second stage of the competition, the jury looks at the video recordings of the performances and selects for the final third stage 12 finalists who scored the most points in accordance with the criteria.

The third stage will take place in Kazan from 10 to 30 November in the cultural and leisure complex named after V.I. Lenin, in the form of face-to-face performances of the participants in front of the audience and the jury.

The solemn announcement and rewarding of the winners of the competition will take place on December 21 on the stage of the Kamal Tatar State Academic Theater. The competition will end with a show of the “Grand Prix” winner.

Participants’ applications are accepted by email idel.yort@bk.ru.