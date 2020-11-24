The results of the children’s competition “My First Shamail” were summed up in the Tyumen region

November 24, 2020

On November 21, at the residence of the Spiritual Administration of Muslims of the Tyumen Region, the results of the competition “My First Shamail” among the children of the city of Tyumen were summed up. The competition accepted 25 shamails related to the theme of the Prophet Muhammad’s birthday, peace be upon him, in the form of drawings, appliqués, embroidery, burning, Ural painting.

During the event, the mufti of the Tyumen region Zinnat Hazrat Sadykov spoke to the audience, who told an interesting and informative lecture to children on the importance of mutual respect between people and the importance of leading a righteous lifestyle. The parents of the young participants of the competition also listened with pleasure to the instructions of the mufti.

After that, the award ceremony took place. The winners in three nominations and all the kiids who took part in the competition received diplomas and prizes.

