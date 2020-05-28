The results of the regional contest “Tatars kyzy-2020” in Tomsk

May 27, 2020

The Center for the Tatar culture of Tomsk, together with the national-cultural autonomy of the Tatars of the city of Tomsk, held a traditional contest “Tatar kyzy”.

In connection with the well-known events, the contest was held on distance .

Three finalists of the contest remotely competed among themselves, completing the tasks of the competition at home and sending them videos for evaluation by jury members and members of groups on social networks.

All videos were posted on the website of the Center for Tatar Culture OGAUK (http://tatar-tomsk.ru).

When summing up the results of the contest, the opinion of the participants in social networks was taken into account. More than 600 people took part in online voting.

According to the results of the competition, Lyana Khamzina was recognized as the winner in the nomination “ң sөykemle kyz” (“Miss Charm”), Ilzia Nigmatulina won the nomination “ң nәfis kyz” (“Miss Charm”), and the winner of the competition was Alsu Idrisova, she also received a prize audience sympathy.

Today, participants were honored with valuable gifts, in which chairman of the Tomsk National Cultural Autonomy of Tomsk, deputy of the Legislative Duma of the Tomsk Region, Kamalitov F.A. took part.