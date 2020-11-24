The Sakhalin Regional Library celebrated the 100th anniversary of the Republic of Tatarstan

The festival “The country is proud of you, the great Tatar people” dedicated to the 100th anniversary of the founding of the Republic of Tatarstan took place in the Sakhalin Regional Universal Scientific Library on November 22.

The holiday in honor of the anniversary of the historical homeland and its fifth anniversary was organized by the regional national-cultural autonomy of the Tatars of the Sakhalin region on grant funds from the regional ministry of culture and archives.

On the centenary of the Republic of Tatarstan, the guests were greeted by Yegor Umnov, Director of the Public Communications Department of the Sakhalin Region Government, Nonna Lavrik, Minister of Culture and Archives, Valentina Malysheva, Director of Sakhalin Regional Bureau of National Security. They thanked the public organization for fruitful cooperation, noted its significant contribution to the development of Tatar culture and wished it further success in strengthening interethnic relations in the island region.

A teleconference was organized at the festival, which brought together Tatars from different parts of the country – Sakhalin, Moscow and Tatarstan. The chairman of the Tatar national-cultural autonomy of the city of Moscow Farit Farisov and other representatives of this public organization welcomed participants of the teleconference from the studio in the Tatar cultural center, congratulated the regional national-cultural autonomy of the Tatars of the Sakhalin region on the anniversary, noting the great work of its chairman Zakia Valitova and the importance of the unity of the Tatar people … People’s Artist of the RSFSR Renat Ibragimov joined the congratulations via video link.

National associations and diasporas of the Sakhalin region presented vocal and dance numbers at the evening. Performers from Kazan and artists of the Moscow autonomy of the Tatars performed online at the concert. Thus, the audience saw the performances by the collectives of the Tatar Cultural Center: the folklore ensemble-studio “Nur” and the ensemble of the Tatar dance “Ildan”.

Third-graders from the Yuzhno-Sakhalin school № 6 (head – Elvira Belonosova) read at the evening the poems of the Hero of the USSR, the Tatar poet Musa Jalil. Pupils of school № 5, together with teacher Oksana Shamayeva, decorated wooden spoons with Tatar patterns, which they later presented to the audience. The guests also took part in a festive lottery with memorable prizes.

For those who could not attend the festival in person, a live broadcast was organized on the website of the Tatar National Cultural Autonomy of Moscow.

On the occasion of the anniversary of the Republic of Tatarstan, an exhibition was also opened in the Sakhalin Regional Library, which presents books donated to the Sakhalin Regional National Cultural Autonomy of the Tatars of the Sakhalin Region. This year the public organization has donated 100 publications in Russian, Tatar and English to the regional library. The exposition will run in the lobby of the library until November 23 inclusive.

The Sakhalin Library