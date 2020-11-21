The “Shoma Bas” competition will be broadcast on the Internet on November 22 at 14.00 on the website of the Sverdlovsk State Regional Palace of Folk Art.

In 2020, 706 people take part in the traditional annual competition of Tatar dancers “Shoma bass” (“Dance merrily “). These are 72 teams from 13 regions of Russia.

The contest has been running since 2017. The maximum number of participants so far has not exceeded 335 people. But 2020 was a special year. In connection with aggravated situation of the spread of the COVID-19 virus, in order to take care of people’s health and strengthen social protection measures, it was decided to conduct the qualifying stage of the competition remotely using video materials. On November 8, the acceptance of applications ended.

The second round of the competition will take place on November 21 in Yekaterinburg, in the Sverdlovsk State Regional Palace of Folk Art. The leaders of collectives that have passed to the second round will come to the city of Yekaterinburg. On this day, materials will be viewed, the winners will be determined, master classes in Tatar dances will be held and the winners will be awarded.

The prize fund of the Open Interregional Competition of Tatar Dance Performers “Shoma Bass” (“Dance more fun”) is 500 thousand rubles. The winner of the Grand Prix of the competition will receive a Certificate in the amount of 150,000 rubles for sewing Tatar national stage costumes.

The names of the winners and the best video materials with the performances of the participants will be broadcast on November 22 at 14.00 on the website of the Sverdlovsk State Regional Palace of Folk Art http://sgodnt.ru.

The event is held with assistance of the Ministry of Culture of the Republic of Tatarstan, the Ministry of Culture of the Sverdlovsk Region, the Ministry of Education and Youth Policy of the Sverdlovsk Region. The organizers are the Permanent Mission of the Republic of Tatarstan in the Sverdlovsk Region, the Regional Public Organization “Congress of Tatars (Tatars of the Urals) of the Sverdlovsk Region”, the State Autonomous Institution of Culture of the Sverdlovsk Region “Sverdlovsk State Regional Palace of Folk Art”.