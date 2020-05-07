The song “Victory Day” sounded in the Tatar language

May 06, 2020

The Chuvash Republic has taken the baton of the song “Our Victory Day”, initiated by the staff of the Plenipotentiary of President of the Russian Federation in the Volga Federal District, and sings the famous song “ Victory Day” created by composer David Tukhmanov and poet Vladimir Kharitonov together with the regions. The Chuvash Republic is a multinational Republic, home to more than 100 nationalities, and the Tatar population takes third place. The public organization “National Cultural Autonomy of the Tatars” actively participated in this action and, with satisfaction, “the Victory Day” (Җиңү көне) in the Tatar language, performed as part of the Mishar folk folk and pop ensemble of the Urmaevskiy Village House of Culture at the Komsomolsk district of the Chuvash Republic.

In Chuvashia, recording of the performance in the framework of the flash mob “Our Victory Day” was made in the hall of the Urmaevsky Rural Center of Culture “TsKS” in the Komsomolsky district.

“This action unites regions of all nationalities of the republic and supports the cultural identity of all peoples,” said chairman of the public organization “National Cultural Autonomy of the Tatars of the Chuvash Republic.” According to him, such actions emphasizes the contribution of all peoples to the Great Victory.

“Each artist is pleased to participate in promotions, flash mobs dedicated to the 75th anniversary of the Victory. I think this is a kind of token of gratitude and respect to our war veterans, grandfathers, fathers, who, not sparing their youth, health and strength, led the country to victory, ” shared is impressions Ildus Shaidullin, Honored Artist of the Republic of Tatarstan, teacher of the MBUDO Komsomolskaya children’s art school.