The State Council of Tatarstan approved  date of  inauguration of the President of the Republic

The inauguration ceremony of  President of Tatarstan Rustam Minnikhanov will take place on September 18. The date of the event was set today by the deputies at a meeting of the Presidium of the Republic’s State Council.

The ceremony will take place at the Salikh Saydashev State Big Concert Hall. It will start at 10 am.

“In connection with the importance of the ceremony and the great interest of the residents of the republic in this event, it is proposed to organize a direct television and radio broadcast,” said Secretary of the State Council of the Republic of Tatarstan Lilia Mavrina.

The total number of people invited to the event will be 770.

More than 1.9 million voters, or over 83%, voted for Rustam Minnikhanov at the presidential elections in the republic. Voting in Tatarstan took place from 11 to 13 September.

